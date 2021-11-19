Bath Community Hospital offers monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’ve been excited that we’ve offered this service for a couple of weeks,” Jeff Lingerfelt, the Bath Community Hospital CEO, said.

They’re taking infusions of monoclonal antibodies and giving them to patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

“We’re actually giving your body antibodies to fight the COVID virus,” explained Bath Physicians Group Medical Director Dr. Scott Crosby.

And it works.

“Actually,” said Lingerfelt, “the first individual we had contacted us and said how grateful she was and that she had the treatment here and she started feeling better the next day.”

“We’ve had some pretty remarkable responses to this medication,” Crosby said, “some people feel better within hours.”

But it’s doing more than helping the patient in the room. By keeping them out of the hospital, the infusions save those rooms for other uses.

“It has been a real problem throughout the pandemic that our hospital beds were full of COVID patients,” said Crosby, “and so you know, what about all the other patients with strokes, heart attacks, the bacterial pneumonias? We were having a real hard time finding hospital beds across the commonwealth.”

None of the patients treated have returned, and the hospital is happy to offer this infusion here.

“Roads and weather are a barrier to people, and so we wanted to make it convenient,” Lingerfelt said. “And there’s many people in Bath County that it’s an hour to get, you know, to Low Moor to the hospital.”

Making the trip to this side door a much shorter path to feeling better.

