As Bedford’s Alpha Company deploys to Africa, a challenge is sent to town residents

The Bedford Boys Tribute Center announced "Operation Bedford Remembers" Friday, a challenge to town residents to "adopt" a soldier as Alpha Company deploys to Africa.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - About 130 soldiers from Bedford are preparing to head overseas.

Bedford’s Alpha Company will mobilize soon as part of Task Force Red Dragon to provide a security force in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

A ceremony was held at the National Guard armory Friday supporting those troops and their families.

Along with that, a special challenge to Bedford residents was made Friday.

The Bedford Boys Tribute Center wants townspeople to volunteer to “adopt” a soldier. Doing so would mean sending periodic letters and care packages to an assigned soldier.

The tribute center calls it “Operation Bedford Remembers.”

“This operation was organized for one objective only: we want you and your families to know Bedford has your back while you’re gone,” said Ken Parker, Bedford Boys Tribute Center co-curator.

Contact the Bedford Boys Tribute Center if you’re interested in participating.

