Advertisement

Blustery and cold conditions move in today

Temperatures will only be in the 40s this afternoon
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A cold start to our day
  • We’ll see lots of sunshine today
  • Next chance of showers late Sunday

FRIDAY

We start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s early. We’ll see lots of sunshine today which will help our temperatures rebound a bit back into the mid and upper 40s. We start off windy, but the wind should diminish some through the afternoon.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 40s.
Mostly sunny today with highs in the 40s.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

You’ll need a jacket again this weekend. Cold, northwest winds bring several days of blustery and colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The winds also remain gusty through Sunday.

Several rounds of colder air drop south into the region for the weekend and lingers into the...
Several rounds of colder air drop south into the region for the weekend and lingers into the week of Thanksgiving.(WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Another blast of colder air moves in early next week.
Another blast of colder air moves in early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Men killed in Franklin County crashes
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody
Holiday Hometown Helpers-Robin and Jean
Two jobs. Four kids. Busy mom is latest recipient of Hometown Holiday Helpers

Latest News

Mostly sunny today as we remain blustery and chilly.
Friday November 19, Morning FastCast
Sunshine early today followed by a few showers late this afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday,...
Brief evening showers followed by colder, windy Friday
Skies clear in time for the partial lunar eclipse overnight.
Thursday, November 18 - Evening Outlook
Blustery and cold early Friday.
Thursday, November 18 Midday FastCast