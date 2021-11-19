Blustery and cold conditions move in today

A cold start to our day

We’ll see lots of sunshine today

Next chance of showers late Sunday

FRIDAY

We start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s early. We’ll see lots of sunshine today which will help our temperatures rebound a bit back into the mid and upper 40s. We start off windy, but the wind should diminish some through the afternoon.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 40s. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

You’ll need a jacket again this weekend. Cold, northwest winds bring several days of blustery and colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The winds also remain gusty through Sunday.

Several rounds of colder air drop south into the region for the weekend and lingers into the week of Thanksgiving. (WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.