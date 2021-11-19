Blustery and cold conditions move in today
Temperatures will only be in the 40s this afternoon
- A cold start to our day
- We’ll see lots of sunshine today
- Next chance of showers late Sunday
FRIDAY
We start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s early. We’ll see lots of sunshine today which will help our temperatures rebound a bit back into the mid and upper 40s. We start off windy, but the wind should diminish some through the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND
You’ll need a jacket again this weekend. Cold, northwest winds bring several days of blustery and colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The winds also remain gusty through Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.