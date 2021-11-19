Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt begins

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge’s Kriskindlmarkt is back in person this year.

The traditional German-style Christmas market opened up next to the Clifton Forge School of the Arts at noon Friday with local artisans, music, food and even beer.

Last year the market was online because of the pandemic, and this year for the first time they took things outside.

”We’re modeled after some of the markets in Germany which are all outdoors all of the time,” said organizer Keely Massie. “So we knew it could be done, and we just had to flex our imagination to make it happen here. Some of our vendors aren’t used to this, so a lot of them have been flexible. We don’t have everyone we’ve always had, but we have some new folks that we haven’t had before.”

The market runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.