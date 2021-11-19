Advertisement

Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt begins

The market is modeled on traditional German Christmas markets.
The market is modeled on traditional German Christmas markets.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge’s Kriskindlmarkt is back in person this year.

The traditional German-style Christmas market opened up next to the Clifton Forge School of the Arts at noon Friday with local artisans, music, food and even beer.

Last year the market was online because of the pandemic, and this year for the first time they took things outside.

”We’re modeled after some of the markets in Germany which are all outdoors all of the time,” said organizer Keely Massie. “So we knew it could be done, and we just had to flex our imagination to make it happen here. Some of our vendors aren’t used to this, so a lot of them have been flexible. We don’t have everyone we’ve always had, but we have some new folks that we haven’t had before.”

The market runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Men killed in Franklin County crashes
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus