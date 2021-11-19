COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 953,460 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, November 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,762 from Thursday’s reported 951,698, a smaller increase than the 1,895 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 12,324,275 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 73% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 64.3% fully vaccinated. 86.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 76.4% are fully vaccinated.

10,295,055 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.5% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 14,492 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,469 reported Thursday.

847 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, the same as the number reported Thursday. 72,990 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

