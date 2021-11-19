Advertisement

Friday morning’s lunar eclipse: recap and photos

(Crystal May)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST
(WHSV) - The longest partial eclipse in the past several hundred years occured very early Friday morning and did not disappoint.

There was a concern that cloud cover could impact viewing across our area as an upper level low completed its passage. Skies were clear enough in the Valley for viewing, but there were more clouds across our West Virginia locations.

The partial lunar eclipse began at 2:19 am Friday morning as Earth’s shadow starting covering most of the Moon. By around 3:45 am, the Moon was covered up enough that it turned red, in the same fashion that the sky turns red during sunrise and sunset. The peak of the eclipse was at 4:03 am, and by around 4:20 am, the reddish color faded. The partial eclipse ended at 5:47 am.

Here’s some photos that were sent to us:

