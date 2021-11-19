Get screened, stay healthy during National Diabetes Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is National Diabetes Month, and health professionals are encouraging folks to get screened and stay healthy.

Doctors say 12-13% of American adults have type 2 diabetes and project that over 30% will be diagnosed by 2050.

Dr. Dewey Bailey III with Endocrinology Associates of Roanoke says getting screened is easy, and folks can book an appointment with their primary care provider to get a blood test.

Symptoms of diabetes could include fatigue, trouble holding urination, and weight loss.

Dr. Bailey says the best way to avoid diabetes is to stay active and keep your body weight under control.

“We live longer, Americans are heavier now than they’ve ever been so we know obesity is a risk factor for type two diabetes, it’s a very significant risk factor,” says Dr. Bailey.

With the pandemic, many people have been putting off their regular doctors’ appointments, but Dr. Bailey says it’s very important to get those health screenings to keep up with your body.

