Gretna woman killed in Pittsylvania County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gretna woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Thursday in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police say Patricia Ann Bowman, 80, died at the scene of the crash November 18 on Blue Ridge Drive, just south of Spring Road.

Bowman was driving a Dodge Caravan northbound on Blue Ridge Drive, when she ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned, according to police.

Police say Bowman was not wearing her seatbelt.

