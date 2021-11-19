Advertisement

Here is how to use the new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System

(Story Blocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Virginia Unemployment Insurance System (VUIS) is now up and running. The Virginia Employment Commission says the upgrades will provide a better experience for users.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Users will now file new and weekly claims through the VUIS portal also labeled as, ‘VUIS’.
  • You need to register through the VUIS and create a new username and password to access the online services.
  • From there, you can upload necessary documents, apply for benefits, file a weekly claim, file an appeal and more.

If you need help going through the new system, there is a video tutorial on VEC’s website.

Customer service agents are available to talk you through from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Men killed in Franklin County crashes
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 19, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 19, 2021
Salvation Army Needs Red Kettle Volunteers
Salvation Army Needs Red Kettle Volunteers
Mostly sunny today as we remain blustery and chilly.
Friday, November 19, Morning FastCast
New Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Opens
New Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Opens
Tech Interim Coach Price Holds First News Conference
Tech Interim Coach Price Holds First News Conference