Hokies Knock Off Saint Francis 85-55

Aluma, Alleyne lead the way with 18 points each
(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Mike Young’s Virginia Tech basketball team improved to 4 and 0 Thursday night by beating Saint Francis 85-55. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 18 points in the win. The Hokies will face Merrimack on Sunday afternoon before heading to New York City next week to face Memphis in the NIT Season Tip Off.

