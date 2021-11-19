Hokies Knock Off Saint Francis 85-55

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Mike Young’s Virginia Tech basketball team improved to 4 and 0 Thursday night by beating Saint Francis 85-55. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 18 points in the win. The Hokies will face Merrimack on Sunday afternoon before heading to New York City next week to face Memphis in the NIT Season Tip Off.

