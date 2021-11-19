HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: WWE Super Show headed to Berglund Center Thanksgiving weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, SmackDown and RAW superstars are coming to Roanoke.

The WWE Super Show will be at the Berglund Center Thanksgiving weekend.

While wearing a kilt and carrying a sword, Drew McIntyre fully embraces his Scottish heritage as he steps out into the ring.

His dream of becoming a WWE wrestler started when he was a child.

“I was wanting to be in WWE since I was 6 years old. I was always enamored by the larger-than-life superstars of WWE and wanted to be one,” says McIntyre.

When McIntyre was 15, he convinced his mom to let him start training, as long as he stayed in school.

At 21, his dream came true.

“Over the next eight years, I had a bunch of ups and downs, and a big ascent until a massive plummet, where basically I forgot about the dream. I wasn’t giving it my all and I got fired,” says McIntyre.

McIntyre then decided he was going to work hard and not be complacent.

Three years later, he was back in the WWE, eventually becoming a two-time WWE champion.

Unlike other sporting events, WWE carried on during the pandemic, with strict COVID testing and no in-person fans.

“It’s one of the things I’m most proud of is that we kept everyone smiling and gave everyone something to look forward to every week,” he says.

Thanksgiving weekend, the best of the WWE will be at the Berglund Center.

But this won’t be McIntyre’s first trip to the Star City.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Roanoke. So, me personally, and WWE are very excited to make our return to all the fans there, how crazy and passionate they are and how much they’ve missed WWE, so it’s been a long time coming,” he says.

McIntyre says fans should expect a great show, with plenty of interaction.

“There’s something for everybody there. You’ll find yourself shout at the bad guys and cheer for the good guys.”

After being in the wrestling ring more than 20 years, McIntyre’s body has been through a lot.

“I’ve torn my bicep off the bone,” said McIntyre.

“I broke a vertebrae in my neck, and I have a screw in this wrist, as well.”

It’s tough being the Scottish Warrior.

But his determination and will to succeed are as strong as ever.

“So trust me, if things aren’t going your way, if you work hard enough, trust me, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Click here for a link to tickets for the WWE Super Show November 27 at the Berglund Center.

