Advertisement

Kaine cosponsors legislation to address opioid epidemic

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/Kaine’s Office News Release) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, is co-sponsoring legislation to help address “barriers to non-opioid pain management for those enrolled in Medicare and stem the opioid epidemic across the nation,” according to his office.

The Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act was first introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“We must do more to address the opioid epidemic that has devastated far too many communities across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Kaine. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation, which takes commonsense steps toward fighting this public health crisis by encouraging health providers to prescribe alternatives to opioids for pain management for Medicare patients.”

Under current law, according to Kaine, hospitals receive the same payment from Medicare regardless of whether a physician prescribes an opioid or uses a non-opioid for post-surgical pain. As a result, hospitals rely on opioids, which are typically dispensed by a pharmacy after discharge at little or no cost to the hospital. The NOPAIN Act would change this policy by directing CMS to provide separate Medicare reimbursement for non-opioid treatments used to manage post-surgical pain in both the hospital outpatient department and the ambulatory surgery center settings.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men killed in Franklin County crashes
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
Semiconductor investments not coming quickly enough for some lawmakers and White House
"Peanut Butter" and "Jelly" are unveiled as the two turkeys set to receive presidential pardons...
White House pardon turkeys introduced