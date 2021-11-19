Man sought for Bedford County car break-ins

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in car break-ins in the Patterson Mill Road area between November 12 and November 15.

Richard Allen Cherry, 21 of Goodview, has been identified as the suspect and felony and misdemeanor warrants have been obtained, according to the sheriff’s office. Cherry is being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Bedford County dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds driver to lock the doors on their vehicles at night.

