Advertisement

Man sought for Bedford County car break-ins

Richard Cherry, wanted by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office in a car break-in case
Richard Cherry, wanted by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office in a car break-in case(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in car break-ins in the Patterson Mill Road area between November 12 and November 15.

Richard Allen Cherry, 21 of Goodview, has been identified as the suspect and felony and misdemeanor warrants have been obtained, according to the sheriff’s office. Cherry is being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Bedford County dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds driver to lock the doors on their vehicles at night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men killed in Franklin County crashes
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

Latest News

VDOT
String of I-81 crashes cause traffic, potential Roanoke Co. school bus delays Friday afternoon
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Wind spreads fire from shed to house in Lexington
File Graphic
COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase drops