RCAHD leaders share vaccine facts and answer community questions at “How To End the Pandemic” panel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts leaders hosted a “How To End the Pandemic” COVID-19 panel at Fincastle Baptist Church on Thursday evening.

“COVID does not discriminate, it looks for someone whose immune system has not been stimulated by the vaccine, it is a serious issue,” one panelist named Amy, said.

Health experts especially wanted to address misinformation about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.

“It continues to be important to make sure that we’re doing everything in our power to give people good information,” said RCAHD Director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Showing countless charts from mRNA research, to the few side effects of the vaccines and current cases, which they said are on the rise over the last few days.

“It is not going to interfere with your DNA, that is not true. The other thing I would like to tell you is the mRNA vaccines are not going to give you COVID,” said VDH Nurse Epidemiologist, Nicki McCain.

As the holiday season continues to approach, RCAHD leaders are encouraging the community to celebrate safely. While also encouraging conversations about getting vaccinated.

“We gotta talk to each other. I know nobody wants to talk to their family members about vaccines. There’s ways to do it that are compassionate, that are caring,” said one panelist.

The majority of attendance was virtual, but there were around a dozen questions asked from those who tuned in.

A focus of the panel was to let community members know that everyone is in the fight against the pandemic together.

“One of the things that’s really important to us to spread is compassion. We know that there are still people who are frightened, we know that there are still people who have questions, we don’t want anyone to feel alienated, we don’t want people to feel judged, we want people to feel comfortable reaching out to us, and that’s what tonight was about,” said Dr. Morrow.

Dr. Morrow also made it clear that the discussion did not end on Thursday night, they want community members to reach out any time they need to going forward.

For more information on RCAHD, you can visit its website here or call 540-613-6597.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.