Mother speaks out after bus driver drops off kindergartner at wrong stop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother is speaking out after her six-year-old son was dropped off at the wrong bus stop Monday afternoon, left wandering on his own.

As WDBJ7 previously reported, a Roanoke City Schools bus driver has been removed from their route, after a Westside Elementary school student was let off the bus without a guardian present.

After calls to the superintendent and transportation, Mary Burke wants better safety measures in place for young ones heading to and from the classroom.

“The issue is it deals with somebody’s life here. He is six. Multiple things could have happened to him,” says Burke, speaking of her oldest son Hunter.

Hunter gets dropped off at the same bus stop, on Lafayette and Staunton, every afternoon.

But Monday was different.

" 2:45 comes, 2:50, 3:05 comes, my husband calls and he’s still not there, I panic,” recalls Burke. Hunter never came.

Burke immediately called the school, where another parent had notified them Hunter wandered to their home and knocked on the door.

“We went driving up and down the road, he was looking at the address they gave us and was able to see our son standing in the door of somebody’s house,” says Burke.

Later, it was discovered Hunter was playing with another child, following them off the bus at the wrong stop.

“He has an orange tag on his backpack that lets them know he is a kindergarten student and he is not allowed off the bus without a parent or guardian or somebody appointed to get them,” explains Burke. “He could have been off the bus for almost 45 minutes.”

The driver, a substitute outsourced by the school from the Durham bus company, did not see the tag

We’re told they’ve since been removed from the route, and after an investigation with Child Protective Services, drivers have been coached again on the importance of checking a student’s tag and looking for a parent.

After being reunited with their son, Mary is still cautious about letting him ride the bus. And bought him a watch with GPS, for peace of mind.

“If she’s not going to be the driver that day or something I’m definitely going to drive him myself just for a sense of security,” says Burke.“I feel bad that my son is an example, but I just want to bring it out there, and now finding out we’re not alone, that’s even scarier.”

Roanoke City Public Schools issued a statement Friday regarding the dismissal of the driver.

“Roanoke City Public Schools leadership has been in contact with the student’s mother to ensure her that we understand and share her concern. Student safety is always the top priority for Roanoke City Public Schools. Durham School Services quickly followed protocols, including contacting Child Protective Services and RCPS. Durham’s corporate team came this week and conducted additional training for bus drivers to again reinforce their role in ensuring our children remain safe.”

