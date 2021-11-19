Salvation Army in Roanoke needs red kettle volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The time is now for you to help kids in need right here in our hometowns.

The Salvation Army in Roanoke needs volunteers to bell ring at their red kettles.

The commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Roanoke says they have around twenty three locations this year across the Roanoke Valley where they need volunteers to collect donations at red kettles.

You can volunteer for a half or full day.

Just giving your time, can make a big difference in your hometowns.

“The Salvation Army served over four and a half million last year just in the holiday season and Roanoke, we served over ten thousand in our several different programs. This money goes to help Christmas, this money goes to help utilities. It goes back into the community so that way we help with all the programs that we have,” said Russell Clay, Salvation Army in Roanoke Commanding Officer.

Clay says the goal is to raise two hundred thousand dollars this year both at the kettles and online.

