Cities of Buena Vista, Radford to receive federal community police funding

(WDBJ) - The cities of Buena Vista and Radford were announced Friday as two of the three recipients of federal funding from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced more than $718,750 will be dispersed among the two cities and Manassas Park towards “Virginia law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire career law enforcement officers to better serve communities, reduce crime, and advance public safety through community policing efforts.”

“Community policing allows our police departments to build relationships with the communities they serve,” added Kaine and Warner. ”These funds will help make our police departments more effective and more responsive while fostering a positive and strong relationship between officers and members of the community.”

Buena Vista will be provided $93,750 and Radford will receive $375,000.

