Senior living complex in Salem replacing building with apartment complex

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are underway at Richfield Living, a senior living and rehabilitation facility in Salem.

Demolition has begun of the Richfield Recovery and Care Center, which was built in 1970. It’s coming down to make way for a 64-unit independent living apartment complex, according to Richfield.

Cherie Grisso, Chief Executive Officer, says, “The demolition of RRCC is an emotional time for residents, families and team members with ties to the building. As we look to the future, the household model of care replaces the institution that was a standard of the past. Today we move into a new era.”

