String of I-81 crashes cause traffic, potential Roanoke Co. school bus delays Friday afternoon

Roanoke County Public Schools alerted parents that two crashes along I-81 could result in potential bus delays.
VDOT
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is alerting parents that two crashes along I-81 are causing backups in the Glenvar and Salem area, resulting in potential bus delays.

VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at mile marker 142.7 is causing delays of three miles.

A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 133.7 is leaving the left shoulder, left lane and right lane closed.

Check back for updates.

