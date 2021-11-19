String of I-81 crashes cause traffic, potential Roanoke Co. school bus delays Friday afternoon
Roanoke County Public Schools alerted parents that two crashes along I-81 could result in potential bus delays.
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is alerting parents that two crashes along I-81 are causing backups in the Glenvar and Salem area, resulting in potential bus delays.
VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at mile marker 142.7 is causing delays of three miles.
A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 133.7 is leaving the left shoulder, left lane and right lane closed.
