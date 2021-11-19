Advertisement

Valley students work to provide meals to over 400 families

Fort Defiance High School is just one of the schools involved in this project. (WHSV)
Fort Defiance High School is just one of the schools involved in this project. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the 34th year in a row, Augusta County students are raising money to provide meals to families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Their goal this year is to raise $12,000 and feed about 400 families. Students are leading this project with a plan to use the donated money to buy food, pack it and distribute it to families in need.

They said it’s a chance to use their time off for Thanksgiving for good.

“It really shows the community support students like me have, and you feel good knowing you’re helping the community and ones in need and making this season less stressful for others,” said Fort Defiance High School student council president Courtney Begoon.

They raised $10,000 last year. This project is sponsored by Student Council Associations at Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap and Stuarts Draft, along with the Wilson Foreign Language Club.

“We want to support our local families who might not be getting a thanksgiving meal this year. We’ve had a rough year this past year and just helping them have a good Thanksgiving,” said Begoon.

Community members are invited to donate money, help package meals or distribute the food.

“It’s the 34th year, and we want to make this one the most successful one yet,” Begoon said.

The group will pack meals Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Houff Tranfer in Weyers Cave. Thursday morning, they’ll deliver the meals, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Wilson Memorial High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passed away unexpectedly in October.
Patients, colleagues remember late LewisGale doctor
Banners with the Dabney S Lancaster name hang at the Clifton Forge campus.
New name approved for Virginia community college
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Latest News

UVA Health
Experts from the University of Virginia Health Center offer advice on boosters this holiday season
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Liberty Flames
Liberty football defeated by No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette, 42-14
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman...
Virginia football loses to No. 20 Pitt 48-38
George Kila Miller Tribute Friday
George Kila Miller Tribute Friday