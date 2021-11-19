Warner highlights benefits of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) says the infrastructure bill that President Biden recently signed into law carries major benefits for western Virginia.

Warner spoke with reporters during a teleconference from Washington Thursday morning.

He said overdue improvements on Interstate 81, increased support for passenger and freight rail and universal broadband will all receive major funding.

“And there should not be a home anywhere in Virginia, over the next two to three years, that doesn’t have access to high speed internet at an affordable price,” Warner said during the call.

As for the President’s Build Back Better legislation, Warner said he is optimistic Senate Democrats will be able to reach an agreement before Christmas.

But also he said he has warned his family to hold off on making any holiday plans just yet.

