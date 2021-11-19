Wind spreads fire from shed to house in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Heavy wind spread flames from a shed to a house early Friday, destroying the shed and severely damaging the house.

Lexington Fire Marshal Trent Roberts tells WDBJ7 firefighters were called to the house in the 100 block of Collierstown Road about 12:40 a.m. Fire had started in the shed and moved to the house, about 20 feet away. Roberts says damage to the house totals more than $100,000 and the house is uninhabitable.

The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

