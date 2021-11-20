Advertisement

3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” opens on Saturday

The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.
The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 600,000 lights will shine across Explore Park beginning on Saturday night and running through December 30th.

The 3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” is returning to the county and ready to welcome in thousands of guests over the next six weeks. Organizers said there has been at least 40,000 visitors each year since it began in 2019.

A lot of traditional holiday themes are on display, but many also celebrate the outdoor activities the Roanoke Valley has to offer. There are also some new displays that organizers are excited to share with visitors.

“We’re excited to be back for the third year here at Illuminights to make memories for families and individuals who come out and make it a Christmas tradition, for those who’ve been out before, and maybe start a new one for those who haven’t been out at the park,” said Alex North, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

It’s all made possible through a partnership between the Explore Park and Center in the Square. The money raised in the coming weeks will go towards supporting both organizations in 2022.

For more information on Illuminights, you can find its website here.

