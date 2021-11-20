Blue Ridge Rock Festival back for 2022

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Fan Driven Rock Experience” is coming back to the Commonwealth in 2022.

The organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival announced Friday that the fifth annual event will be back September 8-11 with new ownership and management.

Voting for fans to choose which artists, experiences and other features they would like will be open in the next few days.

Among adjustments to the 2022 event will be the removal of the Golden Circle viewing area, a reduction in stages to four, and no overlapping main stage performances.

“The national talent buyer, marketing director, and curator of the Festival, Jonathan Slye, will remain with the Festival to preserve the essence of the Blue Ridge that has resonated profoundly with many since its launch in 2017.”

Slye is the CEO of Purpose Driven Events, who as WDBJ7 previously reported was involved in controversies regarding the handling of the 2021 Blue Ridge Rock and Blue Ridge Country Festivals.

Further details for the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival can be found on the Festival’s Facebook page and website.

