Cool and dry ahead of our next front

Very cold start to the day

Clouds increase through the day

Cold front brings some showers and colder air

THE WEEKEND

Clear and cold this morning with many locations in the 20s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day thanks to an approaching system.

Saturday: Clouds increase today with highs in the 40s. Light winds are expected today.

Clouds increase today. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday: Cloudy skies will limit heating despite southerly winds. Still, warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers increase Sunday evening into Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another cold front will move through the region late Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air and gusty winds to kick off Thanksgiving week. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Another blast of colder air moves in early next week. (WDBJ Weather)

THANKSGIVING

As of now, Thanksgiving week is looking pretty quiet with high pressure in control the second half of the week. Highs will even warm up some with 60s back in the forecast. We don’t foresee any major travel issues.

