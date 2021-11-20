Advertisement

Cool and dry ahead of our next front

Another strong front arrives late Sunday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Very cold start to the day
  • Clouds increase through the day
  • Cold front brings some showers and colder air

THE WEEKEND

Clear and cold this morning with many locations in the 20s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day thanks to an approaching system.

Saturday: Clouds increase today with highs in the 40s. Light winds are expected today.

Clouds increase today.
Clouds increase today.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday: Cloudy skies will limit heating despite southerly winds. Still, warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers increase Sunday evening into Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another cold front will move through the region late Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air and gusty winds to kick off Thanksgiving week. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Another blast of colder air moves in early next week.
Another blast of colder air moves in early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

THANKSGIVING

As of now, Thanksgiving week is looking pretty quiet with high pressure in control the second half of the week. Highs will even warm up some with 60s back in the forecast. We don’t foresee any major travel issues.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power
Banners with the Dabney S Lancaster name hang at the Clifton Forge campus.
New name approved for Virginia community college
VDOT
String of I-81 crashes cause traffic, potential Roanoke Co. school bus delays Friday afternoon

Latest News

Saturday Morning Update
Frigid overnight as lows fall into the 20s in most areas with a few spots even colder!
Frigid night kicks off cool weekend
Temperature remain chilly with breezy conditions.
Friday, November 19, Midday FastCast
Mostly sunny today as we remain blustery and chilly.
Friday, November 19, Morning FastCast