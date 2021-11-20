FFE Player of the Week: Landen Clark (Radford)

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - When Radford took on Floyd County in last Friday’s postseason matchup, the Bobcats switched things up at the QB position and the results spoke for themselves.

Anthony Romano caught up with sophomore Landen Clark for the story on our latest Hardee’s Player of the Week.

For most of this season, junior Marcell Baylor dazzled at quarterback for the Radford Bobcats.

But in last week’s playoff opener against Floyd County, Baylor played a different role, catching dimes thrown by his teammate, Landen Clark.

“Wide receiver is Marcell’s natural position. He’s so gifted that he can play quarterback. He has that skillset. But really, it was him who kind of said hey, let’s roll with this. This is going to make us better right now.”

“Me and his connection and me and him as a duo is crazy on the field. So I just see that, I don’t see nobody stopping me and him. And him at quarterback can get me the ball wherever I’m at on the field. I just don’t see “nobody stopping it.”

The Buffaloes sure didn’t, as Clark threw five touchdown passes, including three to Baylor, in Radford’s 47-27 first-round win.

The sophomore had been planning to split snaps at QB, but it was Baylor who decided early in the game that having him on the outside and Clark under center gave the Bobcats the best chance to win.

“We have a lot more weapons that way, because if they key in on Marcell, then it leaves other people open, and I know Marcell can get open and get the ball.”

Clark missed some time in the first half with an injury, but since returning, he’s been catalyst on both sides of the ball.

He pulled down his ninth interception of the year against Floyd, setting a new single-season school record while playing in just five games.

“It’s just a conditioning thing. Push myself in practice, get me in the best shape as possible. My teammates push me to get to that level every single day and it helps out a lot.”

And as a 10th grader getting the keys to the offense in a win-or-go-home spot, Clark was cool as the other side of the pillow.

“I like having the ball in my hands. If we need a play, I want to go and make it happen. I like pressure, I guess.”

Head coach Michael Crist says Baylor is an FBS-caliber receiver, and both he and Clark will put on the Radford uniform again next year.

And whatever positions they play, Bobcats opponents will surely have their hands full trying to stop them both.

“He understands the game. Not too many players understand the game, some just play it just to play it. He’s smart, he understands, he keeps his teammates up. Everything.”

“He has great practice habits, but on game night, he goes to another level, and every play is kind of 4th and inches in his mind. Like, he’s gonna make the play, he has an attention to detail. He wants to do it right, and he wants to execute it every single play.”

Your Week 12 Friday Football Extra Player of the Week goes to Radford quarterback Landen Clark.

