Gardner, Shedrick lead Virginia to 68-52 win over Coppin St.

Jayden Gardner had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia never trailed in its 68-52 win over Coppin State.
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled by Coppin State guard Tyree Corbett (23) during...
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled by Coppin State guard Tyree Corbett (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)(andrew shurtleff | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia never trailed in its 68-52 win over Coppin State.

Kadin Shedrick added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Virginia. The Cavaliers scored the first eight points before Kody Stattmann, Kihei Clark and Igor Milicic each hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-4 midway through the first half.

Daniel Titus led the Eagles with 17 points and Sita Conteh scored 10.

