Hundreds lace up their shoes for in-person return of Star City Half Marathon and 10K

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many events in 2020, the annual Blue Ridge Triple Crown was held virtually. Starting April 2021, the race trifecta got back in-person. The Star City Half Marathon and 10K wrapped up this year’s event on Saturday.

Registration closed at 8 a.m. and 16 minutes later, more than 500 people braved the early morning cold weather to get out on the track. This year’s race was held on the Roanoke River Greenway for the first time.

That didn’t scare away participants as the number of runners this year was very close to pre-pandemic levels. Jared and Jacob Coccia won this year’s event and just like so many runners, they appreciate the community feeling these events have.

“It’s fun just running with different people and not really worrying about ever competing but just having fun with it.”

“The more people we run into, the more people we run with we see them at the same races so we can watch them improve and cheer each other on.”

The Coccia’s are new to Roanoke, but enjoy building relationships in the Star City running community, while also supporting the nonprofit Running Works.

