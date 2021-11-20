Large apartment fire in Danville causes gas line to rupture

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 4:30 am, the Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Henry Street Apartments.

When crews arrived, they found a large, two-story apartment building with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front and back ---extending to an adjacent house.

Crews began working to put out the fire from inside the house next door.

Power had to be shut down by Danville Power & Light in the area for a short period of time because of two live power lines on the ground near the firefighters.

A gas line also ruptured and caught fire early in the incident.

Crews say they were assisted by the gas department to control the free-flowing gas to extinguish that portion of the fire.

As of 9:00 am, crews are still on the scene and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid this area until later today.

