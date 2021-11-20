Advertisement

Large apartment fire in Danville causes gas line to rupture

Power also had to be shut off for a short period of time because of two live power lines on the ground near firefighters.(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 4:30 am, the Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Henry Street Apartments.

When crews arrived, they found a large, two-story apartment building with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front and back ---extending to an adjacent house.

Crews began working to put out the fire from inside the house next door.

Power had to be shut down by Danville Power & Light in the area for a short period of time because of two live power lines on the ground near the firefighters.

A gas line also ruptured and caught fire early in the incident.

Crews say they were assisted by the gas department to control the free-flowing gas to extinguish that portion of the fire.

As of 9:00 am, crews are still on the scene and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid this area until later today.

Posted by Danville Fire Dept. on Saturday, November 20, 2021

