Star City Half Marathon and 10k makes in-person return on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Blue Ridge Triple Crown returned to its in-person runs in 2021, following all virtual events due to the pandemic in 2020. The final race of the Triple Crown will be held on Saturday as runners will lace up for the Star City Half Marathon and 10k.

Many events have faced challenges as they get back up and running, and that’s no different for the Star City Half Marathon. The running route usually goes through the City of Roanoke, but this year, it will be held on the Roanoke River Greenway.

“We used to try and run through the city of Roanoke and get a taste of Roanoke for all our runners who come from out of town. There’s just not enough police officers to go around, they’re really short staffed. So we’ve had to change the course a little this year, most of the course is on the greenway,” said Coordinator of the event, Peter Lampman.

The course change hasn’t kept runners away though, Lampman said more than 500 people have signed up, which is similar to pre-pandemic registration numbers.

“They’re all talking about their time and how they’re going to do and really looking forward to it. So there’s a lot of energy for the runs, there’s no question.”

Lampman also enjoys the ripple effect these events have for the city as a whole.

“Roanoke is now really being focused in as an outdoor venue, outdoor area for people to come visit and participate in. The City usually rallies around it really well, and for people to come in and feel the hospitality and the goodness of the valley, it’s just good for everybody involved.”

Registration will end on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 8:15 a.m.

You can find more information on the Star City Half Marathon and the route here.

