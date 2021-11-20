Youngkin returns to the Roanoke Valley as Governor-elect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin returned to the Roanoke Valley Friday to thank his supporters.

But he also visited a local youth ministry and reached out to lawmakers whose support he will need to get things done in Richmond.

The Governor-elect worked the room as the Senate Finance Committee convened at the Hotel Roanoke for the second day of its annual retreat.

He spoke with members of both parties and addressed the Senators as the meeting began.

“I think there’s an extraordinary amount we can accomplish together and I just so look forward to working with all of you,” he said.

Later, he played a game of ping pong, and toured Straight Street, the Christian youth ministry in Roanoke.

“This is an extraordinary organization that helps lots and lots of young folks who are at risk,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview after his visit.

Then shortly after noon, a crowd of supporters gathered in the fellowship hall of Community Church in Salem, a location Youngkin visited three times during the campaign.

“This was not about a candidate,” Youngkin said of his successful campaign. “This was about Virginia. And Virginians made a statement.”

“Second of all, this is not a snapshot. This is a motion picture. And we have work to do. We have work to do.”

Youngkin left for central Virginia, and another “Thank You Rally” at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg Friday evening.

And he told his supporters he will return to Wytheville next week.

