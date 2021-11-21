Advertisement

Auburn, Glenvar & Rustburg take home state gold in girls volleyball

Local teams claimed the titles in Class 1, 2 and 3.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a local sweep at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, as Auburn, Glenvar and Rustburg all locked up championship wins.

Auburn started the day with a 3-0 sweep of Riverheads in Class 1, the third straight title for the Eagles.

Glenvar followed it up with another sweep, 3-0, over Central to claim the Class 2 crown.

Rustburg became the champs in Class 3 with a 3-1 win over Tabb.

Check out the highlights from all three games, featured on Saturday Sports Extra on WDBJ7.

