Danville Police looking for witnesses to fatal hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

About 9:30 p.m. November 20, police responded to West Main Street near the intersection of Lady Astor Street. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died after being taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested, Police are asking for video surveillance from the West Main Street and neighboring areas near Lady Astor Street for the timeframe just before the 911 call at 9:31 p.m. Anyone who may have seen or heard the incident is also asked to contact the police department.

Police say, “If you were traveling in the West Main Street at Lady Astor Street just before 9:31 p.m. and feel that you may have struck something but did not stop for whatever reason, we ask that you please reach out to the police department. If you know the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle please call 911 or any of the above numbers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with surveillance cameras or knowledge of the location of cameras is asked to contact the police department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through Danville PD social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

