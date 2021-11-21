Liberty football defeated by No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette, 42-14
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP/WDBJ7) — Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns capped the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 42-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday night.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis threw for 162 yards and a pair each of touchdowns and interceptions.
Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) won its 10 straight game since a season-opening loss at Texas.
Liberty dropped to 7-3.
