Advertisement

Liberty football defeated by No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette, 42-14

Liberty dropped to 7-3.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP/WDBJ7) — Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns capped the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 42-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday night.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis threw for 162 yards and a pair each of touchdowns and interceptions.

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) won its 10 straight game since a season-opening loss at Texas.

Liberty dropped to 7-3.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passed away unexpectedly in October.
Patients, colleagues remember late LewisGale doctor
Banners with the Dabney S Lancaster name hang at the Clifton Forge campus.
New name approved for Virginia community college
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Latest News

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman...
Virginia football loses to No. 20 Pitt 48-38
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled by Coppin State guard Tyree Corbett (23) during...
Gardner, Shedrick lead Virginia to 68-52 win over Coppin St.
FFE Landen Clark Player of the Week Friday Night
FFE-Landen Clark, Player of the Week-Friday Night
FFE Landen Clark Player of the Week Friday Night
FFE Player of the Week: Landen Clark (Radford)