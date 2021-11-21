One dead; homicide investigation underway in Bassett

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and the Henry County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide.

It happened around 9:30 Saturday night in the 900 block of Blackberry Rd. in Bassett. According to Sheriff Lane Perry, investigators believe they know the identity of the deceased but have not yet notified immediate family members.

This is an ongoing investigation.

