One dead; homicide investigation underway in Bassett

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and the Henry County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death as a homicide.

It happened around 9:30 Saturday night in the 900 block of Blackberry Rd. in Bassett. According to Sheriff Lane Perry, investigators believe they know the identity of the deceased but have not yet notified immediate family members.

This is an ongoing investigation.

