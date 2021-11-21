Advertisement

Our next front brings showers and more cold air

Cold and windy conditions return for the start of the week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
  • Clouds increase ahead of our front
  • Showers move in tonight
  • Cold, blustery start to Thanksgiving week

SUNDAY

Another mostly clear and cold start to the day. Clouds will increase today ahead of our next front. Temperatures are looking a little warmer than Saturday despite cloudy skies. Highs will reach the 50s in most areas with a few locations in the 40s. Winds will remain light.

Clouds increase ahead of our next front.
Clouds increase ahead of our next front.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY NIGHT

The front will move closer this evening into tonight bringing minimal amounts of rainfall for parts of the region. Western counties could see amounts near .25″ with other locations seeing lower amounts. Showers look to end early on Monday morning.

Showers will move in this evening into tonight.
Showers will move in this evening into tonight.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

As showers taper off in the early morning hours cold air will start to move in. Winds will increase and could gust 20-40 mph at times especially at higher elevations. Highs look to reach the 40s across much of the region with partly clouds skies through the day. Tuesday looks to be the coldest day with highs in the 30s and 40s with some breezy winds.

Cold air is expected for the start of the week.
Cold air is expected for the start of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

THANKSGIVING

After Monday’s front, Thanksgiving week is looking pretty quiet with high pressure in control through Thanksgiving Highs will even warm up some with 50s and 60s back in the forecast. We don’t foresee any major travel issues.

