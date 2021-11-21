Advertisement

Two crashes along I-77S in Wythe County cause delays Sunday evening

The crashes were both early Sunday evening.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple crashes along I-77S are leading to backups Sunday evening.

VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 41.1 is causing two miles of backups and leaving the right shoulder and lane closed.

At mile marker 43.6, a vehicle crash is causing two and a half miles of backups and leaving the left lane and shoulder closed.

Check back for updates.

