Two crashes along I-77S in Wythe County cause delays Sunday evening
The crashes were both early Sunday evening.
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple crashes along I-77S are leading to backups Sunday evening.
VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 41.1 is causing two miles of backups and leaving the right shoulder and lane closed.
At mile marker 43.6, a vehicle crash is causing two and a half miles of backups and leaving the left lane and shoulder closed.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.