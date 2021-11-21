Advertisement

Virginia football loses to No. 20 Pitt 48-38

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three scores in his return from injury.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman...
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Will Graves
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC’s Coastal Division. Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns — all of them to Addison — in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia.

Addison caught 14 passes for 202 yards. His 63-yard catch-and-run for a score with just over 2 minutes to go sealed it.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three scores in his return from injury.

