Washington Football Team defeats Carolina 27-21

Washington moves to 4-6 with the Panthers falling to 5-6 for the season.
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle and defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrate...
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle and defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrate after tacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Washington Football Team defeated the Panthers in Charlotte Sunday, 27-21.

Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in his first game starting for the Panthers since 2019.

Washington moves to 4-6 with the Panthers falling to 5-6 for the season.

