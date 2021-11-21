Washington Football Team defeats Carolina 27-21
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Washington Football Team defeated the Panthers in Charlotte Sunday, 27-21.
Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in his first game starting for the Panthers since 2019.
Washington moves to 4-6 with the Panthers falling to 5-6 for the season.
