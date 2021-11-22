Advertisement

Bath Community Hospital kicks off community health needs assessment

The survey helps the hospital understand the needs of the community.
The survey helps the hospital understand the needs of the community.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - the Bath Community Hospital has kicked off a Community Health Needs Assessment process.

The goal of the assessment is to understand the progress that has been made in addressing community health needs cited in the last report in 20-18, and to collect new input on community health needs.

They’ve developed a short online survey and plan to be finished in September.

”We’re collecting this qualitative and quantitative data that is necessary to identify those populations and those sub-community levels that do have different needs,” explained Lori Hicks, the hospital’s Director of Marketing and Communications.

The Affordable Care Act requires all private, tax-exempt hospitals to complete this assessment every three years.

