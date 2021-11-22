Advertisement

Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.

The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.

The patrol says that it’s still processing the scene and that the collision remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three people were taken to hospitals, not two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
Big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
581 in Roanoke back open after big rig crash and fire
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Downtown Roanoke prepares for the holiday season
Dickens of a Christmas returns to traditional format in 2021
President Biden on parade tragedy
President Biden on parade tragedy
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case