Dickens of a Christmas returns to traditional format in 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas, returns to its traditional format the first three Fridays of December.

The parade was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and was canceled in 2019 due to winter weather.

Dickens of a Christmas will kick off Friday,December 3 with the lighting of the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree. The tree is on the Plaza behind the Market Building, and the ceremony will be on the Freedom First Main Stage starting at 5:30 p.m.. The lighting will happen at 6:20 p.m. and will include live stage performances by William Byrd High School Choir.

The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade, December 10, will follow the same route as previous years, beginning on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its Pet Costume Contest December 17. taking place on the Plaza behind the Market Building, on the Freedom First Main Stage. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 p.m. Also taking place December 17 is the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival featuring children’s rides and a rock-climbing wall. Rides will be on Wall Street and Market Street and be free for all in attendance.

The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke will return again this year. Starting November 26, you can participate in the scavenger hunt and find the 18 Scout Elves hiding in downtown stores. Find them all and be entered for a chance to win $1,000.

Elmwood on Ice, presented by WDBJ7, will be open all 3 nights of Dickens from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., bringing a guarantee of ice to Dickens of a Christmas. More information on the ice rink can be found at ElmwoodOnIce.com.

Festivities continue throughout the evening until 10:00 each night, including live stage and street performances by acts such as Southwest Virginia Ballet, Floyd Ward School of Dance, Mill Mountain Theatre and Winds of the Blue Ridge. Other activities taking place throughout the Historic Market area include the Kids Zone, carriage rides, vendors, live carolers, fire-eater, sword swallower and photos with Santa. A full schedule and details can be found at DickensRoanoke.com.

Dickens of a Christmas is sponsored by The Roanoke Times, City of Roanoke, Freedom First, WDBJ7, Q99, 94.9 Star Country, K92, Coca Cola, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Northwest Ace Hardware, Cox and Ethos.

