On ‘Wythe’ the show, the Millwald Theatre makes progress

Hundreds had the chance to get a sneak peek of renovations.
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historical Millwald Theatre is making progress.

Over the weekend, hundreds had the chance to get a sneak peek of renovations and how the space will be used.

The theatre’s board of directors told WDB7 earlier this year they hope to restore the building’s large theatre, as well as transform it into cultural art and education center.

HUNDREDS of you came out last night to support your theatre! We appreciate all the interest that was shown in returning...

Posted by Millwald Theatre on Sunday, November 21, 2021

