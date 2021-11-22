Advertisement

Judge denies furlough request for man charged in Bedford County crash

Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request
Brandon Bateman, charged with DUI, denied furlough request(None)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged in connection to a horrific crash in Bedford County appeared in court on Monday morning.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Brandon Bateman, 35, is facing four felony charges in Bedford County General District Court related to the crash that sent a newlywed couple and their three-week-old baby to the hospital.

Monday morning, Bateman requested to be temporarily let out of jail, arguing that he was not receiving proper medical care.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the judge denied that request based on evidence of the jail’ caretaking, and the nature of the allegations against Bateman.

According to the CA’s office, Bateman has been convicted of DUI three times in the last ten years, and five times overall.

Batemans preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 19th at 1:30 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
Big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
Driver unhurt after big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

Monacan Indian Nation celebrates history
Monacan Indian Nation celebrates tribe history and recent economic development
Handcuffs graphic
Suspect indicted on 13 charges, incl. aggravated murder, in death of Big Stone Gap officer
Downtown Roanoke prepares for the holiday season
Dickens of a Christmas returns to traditional format in 2021
Police identify remains found in Amherst in October