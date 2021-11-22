Judge denies furlough request for man charged in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged in connection to a horrific crash in Bedford County appeared in court on Monday morning.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Brandon Bateman, 35, is facing four felony charges in Bedford County General District Court related to the crash that sent a newlywed couple and their three-week-old baby to the hospital.

Monday morning, Bateman requested to be temporarily let out of jail, arguing that he was not receiving proper medical care.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the judge denied that request based on evidence of the jail’ caretaking, and the nature of the allegations against Bateman.

According to the CA’s office, Bateman has been convicted of DUI three times in the last ten years, and five times overall.

Batemans preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 19th at 1:30 P.M.

