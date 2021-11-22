Missing teen sought by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage boy.

Nicholas Throckmorton, 17, was seen leaving the Flower Gap Road area about 2 p.m. Saturday in a 2005 gold Ford Escape SUV with Virginia license plates, according to the Aware Foundation.

He is 6′2″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a black rose tattoo and the name “Ethan Kolt” on his forearms.

The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a white Nike hat.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.