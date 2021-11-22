Advertisement

Missing teen sought by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Throckmorton, reported missing out of Carroll County
Nicholas Throckmorton, reported missing out of Carroll County(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenage boy.

Nicholas Throckmorton, 17, was seen leaving the Flower Gap Road area about 2 p.m. Saturday in a 2005 gold Ford Escape SUV with Virginia license plates, according to the Aware Foundation.

He is 6′2″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a black rose tattoo and the name “Ethan Kolt” on his forearms.

The sheriff’s office says he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a white Nike hat.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
UVA Health
Experts from the University of Virginia Health Center offer advice on boosters this holiday season
The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.
3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” opens

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 22, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 22, 2021
Truck Crash Closes 581 in Roanoke
Truck Crash Closes 581 in Roanoke
Virginians Encouraged to Get Booster Shots
Virginians Encouraged to Get Booster Shots
Our high will happen around lunch followed by falling temperatures once the front moves through.
Monday, November 22, Morning FastCast