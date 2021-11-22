No arrest made in Bassett homicide case as of Sunday evening

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Blackberry Road is usually a quiet area, but a Saturday night homicide heightened emotions. Residents in the area said Sunday afternoon that they are surprised it happened, as a search continues for a wanted suspect.

The flashing lights and yellow crime scene tape light up the otherwise dark parking lot of 950 Blackberry Rd. This is where Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators spent hours Saturday night. It’s also where they found 41-year-old Lewis Rumley. Rumley died from at least one gunshot wound.

“Lewis meant the world to me. He was somebody that could make you laugh if everything was down, he was that loud friend that you want to have a party that got everybody riled up and he was a true family member that I am really going to miss,” said Rumley’s cousin, Antonio Winbush.

He said his family didn’t want to believe the news about Lewis. As hard as the scene was to see, he took time Sunday to place flowers at the crime scene and remember how much Lewis meant to him.

Winbush’s presence is also helpful to law enforcement - investigators have already named a suspect: 20- year old Dewayne Austin Jr.

“People didn’t have all the exact names but they were able to tell us what did take place, what they were already hearing, so it helped us to put things together pretty quickly,” said Henry County Sheriff, Lane Perry.

Austin is wanted for both first degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He stands at 5′8′'and weighs 135 pounds. Austin is believed to be armed with a handgun.

”There were weapons involved in this incident. We do have to consider him armed and possibly dangerous at this time. With that, here’s his step to de-escalate the situation. We do say there are two sides to every story, so that’s one of the reasons for him to come in and get his side of the story that happened.”

Blackberry Road returned to its quiet ways on Sunday, as there is no active threat to the community, but decades long residents say nothing like that had ever happened here.

Winbush said he hopes the suspect is caught and justice is served for his cousin.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Austin to turn himself in and as more details become available, we will have them both on air and online.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to HCSO. You can call the 911 center at (276)-638-8751 or the crime stoppers line you can find here.

