Advertisement

No arrest made in Bassett homicide case as of Sunday evening

Lewis Rumley's cousin, Antonio Winbush, placed flowers at the scene on Sunday, where Rumley...
Lewis Rumley's cousin, Antonio Winbush, placed flowers at the scene on Sunday, where Rumley died Saturday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Blackberry Road is usually a quiet area, but a Saturday night homicide heightened emotions. Residents in the area said Sunday afternoon that they are surprised it happened, as a search continues for a wanted suspect.

The flashing lights and yellow crime scene tape light up the otherwise dark parking lot of 950 Blackberry Rd. This is where Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators spent hours Saturday night. It’s also where they found 41-year-old Lewis Rumley. Rumley died from at least one gunshot wound.

“Lewis meant the world to me. He was somebody that could make you laugh if everything was down, he was that loud friend that you want to have a party that got everybody riled up and he was a true family member that I am really going to miss,” said Rumley’s cousin, Antonio Winbush.

He said his family didn’t want to believe the news about Lewis. As hard as the scene was to see, he took time Sunday to place flowers at the crime scene and remember how much Lewis meant to him.

Winbush’s presence is also helpful to law enforcement - investigators have already named a suspect: 20- year old Dewayne Austin Jr.

“People didn’t have all the exact names but they were able to tell us what did take place, what they were already hearing, so it helped us to put things together pretty quickly,” said Henry County Sheriff, Lane Perry.

Austin is wanted for both first degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He stands at 5′8′'and weighs 135 pounds. Austin is believed to be armed with a handgun.

”There were weapons involved in this incident. We do have to consider him armed and possibly dangerous at this time. With that, here’s his step to de-escalate the situation. We do say there are two sides to every story, so that’s one of the reasons for him to come in and get his side of the story that happened.”

Blackberry Road returned to its quiet ways on Sunday, as there is no active threat to the community, but decades long residents say nothing like that had ever happened here.

Winbush said he hopes the suspect is caught and justice is served for his cousin.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging Austin to turn himself in and as more details become available, we will have them both on air and online.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to HCSO. You can call the 911 center at (276)-638-8751 or the crime stoppers line you can find here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
The entrance to the 3rd annual Illuminights at Explore Park on Friday evening.
3rd annual “Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights” opens
Mother speaks out after bus driver drops off kindergartener at wrong stop

Latest News

The VDH sign at RCAHD's vaccine center in the old Sear's building of Valley View Mall.
With boosters approved for adults, RCAHD encourages residents to get the shot
Courtesy VDOT
Two crashes along I-77S in Wythe County cause delays Sunday evening
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle and defensive tackle Daron Payne celebrate...
Washington Football Team defeats Carolina 27-21
Salem Sees Competitors Saturday For Marathon And 10K
Salem Sees Competitors Saturday For Marathon And 10K