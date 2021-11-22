Omni Homestead starts holiday season with Christmas tree’s arrival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven-year-old Virginia was asked if she had seen a tree that big.

“No!” she said.

“You can’t get a larger tree and fit it in,” said Omni Homestead Managing Director Mark Spadoni. “I was talking with our director of grounds, and I said, how do we know it’s the right size? And we go, well, we measured it but anything larger would not fit through the door.”

It’s really quite a show, which naturally draws a crowd.

“Usually they come through that door, but I don’t know why they came through this one.” Eleven-year-old Tripp Stiles is an old hand at this. “I bet I’ve seen it seven times,” he said.

“When you bring a 22 foot tree inside and erect it, you know, it’s exciting, and it’s memorable,” Spadoni said. “Whether you’re an adult like myself seeing it for the first time or you’re a child, it is definitely creating memories and I think it’s the type of memory you want for the holiday season.”

Fixed in place, the monster tree will be decorated overnight, appearing the following morning in full holiday glory. Meanwhile, just watching it come in has been pretty special.

“It was really cool,” Virginia concluded.

