Person in hospital after Halifax crash with fire department vehicle

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is in the hospital after a collision with a Halifax Volunteer Fire Department Ford F-30 truck last Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the 300 block of Mountain Road Wednesday night for a two-vehicle crash.

A Halifax Volunteer Fire Department Ford F-350 truck was traveling west along Mountain Road with its lights and sirens activated when it crossed the centerline. The driver moved into the east lane and hit a 2008 Nissan Altima that was making a left turn onto Cedar Lane.

The driver of the Altima, Leslie Bohanan, 48 of Halifax, VA, sustained minor injuries.

Dean Wagstaff, 69, Scottsburg, VA, was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Wagstaff was responding to an emergency call, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured following the crash

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.