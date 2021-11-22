Advertisement

Police identify remains found in Amherst in October

(WPTA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman whose remains were found in the Town of Amherst in October.

The medical examiner has identified the remains as those of Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst. The cause of death has not been determined, as the final report has not been returned by the medical examiner.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to dig into the circumstances surrounding the death of Poe, who was found by a survey crew October 6 in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
AUSTIN
Deputies identify suspect in Bassett homicide investigation
Big rig crash and fire on 581 in Roanoke
581 in Roanoke back open after big rig crash and fire
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

Roanoke Christmas Tree Felled and Driven Across Town
Roanoke Christmas tree donated by Vinton homeowners
Roanoke Christmas Tree Felled and Driven Across Town
Roanoke Christmas Tree Cut and Driven Across Town
Wild ginseng roots.
Grown Here at Home: Rules for harvesting wild ginseng
Grown Here at Home: Wild Ginseng
Grown Here at Home: Wild Ginseng