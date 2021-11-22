Advertisement

Roanoke Christmas tree donated by Vinton homeowners

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2021 Christmas tree for the city of Roanoke was felled from the yard of its Vinton donors and delivered to downtown Roanoke Monday morning.

The Norway Spruce, the type of tree always sought by the city, was donated by Cindy and Rick Gardner of Vinton. They moved into the home in 2020 and missed the deadline to donate.

It was planted by a foreign exchange student from Norway who was living with the original homeowners in the 1960s.

Once the tree was cut down, it was moved via flatbed truck with a police escort down Gus Nicks Boulevard toward downtown Roanoke.

The tree will be lit Friday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. WDBJ7 will air the event live.

